Greenfield Savings Bank Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,099 shares of company stock worth $5,851,765 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of CSCO opened at $66.53 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $263.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

