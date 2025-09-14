Park Edge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $1,606,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $777,075,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE opened at $281.67 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $286.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.93. The company has a market cap of $298.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

