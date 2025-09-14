Park Edge Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Park Edge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.3% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $335.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $235.30 and a 52-week high of $338.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

