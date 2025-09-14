Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 448 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $281.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $286.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day moving average of $233.93.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

