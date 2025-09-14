Investors Research Corp Has $16.82 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,437 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,573 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,806,000 after purchasing an additional 773,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,809 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $77.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

