Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,929,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,295 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 64.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

HON stock opened at $211.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.41 and its 200 day moving average is $217.46. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

