Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Has $676,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after buying an additional 2,164,222 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after buying an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,335.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,921,000 after buying an additional 1,171,094 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4%

EFA stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $93.39. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

