Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 2,198 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in QUALCOMM by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,198 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 873.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,499 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $161.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.03.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $37,372.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,209.72. This trade represents a 25.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,948,054. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

