Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Nova Wealth Management Inc.

Nova Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after acquiring an additional 912,514 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after acquiring an additional 458,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,839,000 after acquiring an additional 124,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,914,000 after buying an additional 246,944 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $291.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

