American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.

American Express stock opened at $325.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The company has a market capitalization of $226.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

