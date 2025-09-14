Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 255 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 20.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,314,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $930.04 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $927.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $922.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. FBN Securities raised ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

