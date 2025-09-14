HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.3% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 9.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 13.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 0.7%

BKNG opened at $5,458.32 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,894.51 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,594.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5,215.75. The stock has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price target (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 price target (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,116 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

