Verde Capital Management Has $2.51 Million Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $556,230.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,466,664.72. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,547,699 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $248.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.68. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $228.54 and a one year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.82.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

