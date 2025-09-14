OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Buys 79 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,267,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,326,000 after buying an additional 894,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after buying an additional 1,069,297 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $188.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $190.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

