Fox Hill Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Fox Hill Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.8% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $118.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. The trade was a 56.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

