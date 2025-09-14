Fox Hill Wealth Management Buys 110 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $155.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $161.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

