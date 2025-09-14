Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

