iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL is OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,990,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 8.1%

BATS QUAL opened at $190.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.87.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

