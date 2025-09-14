Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.8% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.6%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $755.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $741.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $661.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.65, for a total transaction of $390,671.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 11,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,748,160.05. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,280 shares of company stock valued at $214,119,908. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.