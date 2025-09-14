Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

