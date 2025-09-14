Park Edge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,196,000 after purchasing an additional 113,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,496,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,360,000 after buying an additional 365,856 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.48 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

