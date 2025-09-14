Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 38 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 37.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $395.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.87, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.89 and its 200 day moving average is $303.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $51,999,662 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Baird R W lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

