Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $77.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.