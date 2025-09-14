Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Cuts Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lowered its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 526.6% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 25.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 186.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $281.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.93. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $286.91.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

