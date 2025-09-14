Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 2,472 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Wit LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after acquiring an additional 879,152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after acquiring an additional 679,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,465,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,034,000 after acquiring an additional 545,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $255.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.62 and a 200-day moving average of $232.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.