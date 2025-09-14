Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $211.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.46.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.