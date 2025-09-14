Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

