Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $163.32 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 64,311 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $163,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $37,372.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,209.72. This represents a 25.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,054 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of QCOM opened at $161.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.03. The company has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

