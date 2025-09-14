Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 60 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,961,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,982 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in McDonald’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $211,824,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE MCD opened at $305.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.33 and a 200-day moving average of $306.59. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.14.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

