TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,527 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $324.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $325.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.