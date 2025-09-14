City Center Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 593 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $349.36 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The stock has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.32 and a 200 day moving average of $379.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 56.30%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.63.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

