City Center Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 593 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $349.36 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The stock has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.32 and a 200 day moving average of $379.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.63.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
