McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Position Boosted by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0%

MCD opened at $305.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.33 and its 200-day moving average is $306.59. The stock has a market cap of $218.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.14.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

