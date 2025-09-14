Modus Advisors LLC Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.2% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $324.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.85 and a 200 day moving average of $292.73. The firm has a market cap of $531.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $325.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

