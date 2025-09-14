Lam Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Lam Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.2% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $324.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $325.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

