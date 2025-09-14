Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys 84 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $493,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 136.5% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 34,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 48,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $229.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.42.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $278.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

