Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day moving average is $140.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $179.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

