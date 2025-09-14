Somerset Trust Co Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $157.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.25.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,287.82. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,946 shares of company stock worth $33,962,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.76.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

