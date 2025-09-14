Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stock Holdings Lowered by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $215.62 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $216.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

