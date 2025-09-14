Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $11.99 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,137 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 220,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after buying an additional 47,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $54.94 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $245.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.