Kings Path Partners LLC Sells 42,708 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Kings Path Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.