Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 58,300 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $86,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 850,912 shares valued at $234,854,489. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.04.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AVGO opened at $359.87 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.31 and its 200-day moving average is $242.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

