Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 49 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Amgen by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $276.39 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $339.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.54 and its 200 day moving average is $291.66. The company has a market capitalization of $148.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

