Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,937 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 51,198 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $140,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $95.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

