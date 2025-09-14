Life Line Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,252 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Life Line Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Life Line Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

