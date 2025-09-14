LWM Advisors Inc. Sells 382 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

LWM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 5.5% of LWM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LWM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. McMill Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $175.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.38 and a 1 year high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

