Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 83 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0%

HD stock opened at $423.33 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $421.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.