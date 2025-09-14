Somerset Trust Co Sells 243 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.34.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

