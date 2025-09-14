Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $26.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $471.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.52. The company has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $472.54.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.