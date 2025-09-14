Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Battery Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $188.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $190.54. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.95 and a 200-day moving average of $177.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

