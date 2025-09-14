Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its position in Mastercard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 18.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,177,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,934,025,000 after purchasing an additional 143,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.54.
Mastercard Stock Performance
NYSE:MA opened at $580.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $525.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $574.60 and its 200 day moving average is $558.33.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
